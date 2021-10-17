Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $358.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.99. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Benchmark increased their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.