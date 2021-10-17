Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vinci stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

VCISY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

