Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.70 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 372,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 31,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,289 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 787,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

