Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,400 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,297,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.44.

NYSE:ADS opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

