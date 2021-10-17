Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Visa makes up 6.8% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.99. 6,355,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,090,225. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.94. The stock has a market cap of $449.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

