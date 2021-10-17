Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after buying an additional 114,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 404,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,655. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.