VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 276.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 166,470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

