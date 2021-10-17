Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 78.3% in September

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

