Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VOSSF stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. Vossloh has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $54.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

