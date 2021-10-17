VR Adviser LLC Invests $17.73 Million in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 633,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,734,000. CVRx makes up 2.2% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVRX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 33,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71. CVRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. Research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CVRX shares. William Blair started coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

