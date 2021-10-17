VR Adviser LLC Purchases 843,380 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for 9.7% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VR Adviser LLC owned about 7.46% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $80,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,892. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

