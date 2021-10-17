W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,563 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.