Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

WMG opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 96,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $2,735,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 521,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

