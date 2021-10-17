Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Up 52.4% in September

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.51 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.