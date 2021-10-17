Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $285.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

