Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Wayfair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.01). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.57.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $239.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.46. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,573. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

