Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (WAYN) to Issue Dividend of $0.83 on November 3rd

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

WAYN opened at $25.35 on Friday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $60.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

