Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 11,519 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 5.7% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of Tractor Supply worth $39,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Seeyond boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 68,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $197.27 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $213.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.05.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

