West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 845.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $404.81 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

