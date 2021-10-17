Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.74

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 50.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after acquiring an additional 685,009 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 136.5% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.