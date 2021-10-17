Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,583,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 7,163,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 597,118 shares during the period. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.