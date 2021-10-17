Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target (up from C$9.25) on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.87. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$7.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,488,636 shares in the company, valued at C$12,791,589.04. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $148,490.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

