WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $676.49 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $676.49 million and $19.54 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005370 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

