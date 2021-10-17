WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after buying an additional 377,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WOW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 271,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,798. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

