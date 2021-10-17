Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.73

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $6.78. Wienerberger shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,899 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

