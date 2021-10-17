Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.98 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WTFC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

