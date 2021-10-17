Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,942.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.