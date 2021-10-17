X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $63,083.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,679,429,261 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

