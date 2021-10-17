X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

XYF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 37,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,879. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.41 million during the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in X Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in X Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. raised its holdings in X Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

