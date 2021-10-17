Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce $7.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.58 million to $35.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.70 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

