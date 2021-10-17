Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.61% of Xylem worth $131,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 15.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,661. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 913,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,133. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

