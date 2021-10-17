Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

YTRA opened at $1.99 on Friday. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $123.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

