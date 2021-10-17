Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 889,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,754. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. Yext has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at $233,174.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Yext by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 18.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

