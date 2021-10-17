YouGov (LON:YOU) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Liberum Capital

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its target price decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 176.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,303.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,189.24.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

