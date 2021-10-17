Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.24. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Yum China by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,734,000 after buying an additional 806,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Yum China by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,419,000 after buying an additional 912,170 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,017. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35. Yum China has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

