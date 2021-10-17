Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post sales of $4.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $26.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $59.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.27 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $72.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 1,832,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.19.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

