Zacks: Analysts Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Million

Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report sales of $11.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $44.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $44.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $194,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 430,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,715. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.93 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

