Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. O2Micro International posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

OIIM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,299. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.68. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O2Micro International by 120.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 95,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in O2Micro International by 469.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in O2Micro International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.