Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Announce $6.93 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.22. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $7.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $27.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.88 to $29.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $29.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.00 to $31.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $628.99. 349,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,523. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $633.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $603.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.80. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,879 shares of company stock valued at $46,342,288. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.