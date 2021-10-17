Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Standex International reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Standex International by 2,325.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Standex International by 6,525.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SXI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $105.63. 71,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,121. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.63. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

