Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report $2.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $10.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

NYSE:APD traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,753. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.53 and a 200-day moving average of $283.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

