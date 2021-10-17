Zacks: Analysts Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.15. Centene reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 85.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,394,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,281. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

