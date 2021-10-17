Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.76 Million

Analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce $187.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.53 million and the lowest is $168.44 million. Endava posted sales of $122.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $751.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.63 million to $848.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $917.90 million, with estimates ranging from $746.19 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.89.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.48. 226,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.57. Endava has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

