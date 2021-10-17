Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce sales of $357.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.59 million and the lowest is $346.43 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $275.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

GRBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 414,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

