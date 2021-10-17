Zacks: Analysts Expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPTA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

