Zacks: Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report ($2.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.17) and the lowest is ($2.46). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($8.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.56) to ($8.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after acquiring an additional 753,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RETA traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $98.44. 159,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $113.98. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.