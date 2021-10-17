Zacks: Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

TMHC traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $26.96. 701,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.