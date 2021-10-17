Zacks: Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

TMHC traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $26.96. 701,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

