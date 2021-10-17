Zacks: Analysts Expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.16. WD-40 posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WD-40.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $2,038,614.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,341.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 28.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 15.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WD-40 by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 75.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.07. The stock had a trading volume of 95,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,894. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day moving average is $247.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

