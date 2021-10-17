Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to announce sales of $199.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.20 million and the lowest is $193.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $764.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $768.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $798.10 million, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $845.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,867. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

