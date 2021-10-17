Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. PennantPark Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNNT. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 235,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,582. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

